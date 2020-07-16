20-something New Yorkers are moving NYC's coronavirus cases to wealthy neighbourhoods

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Coronavirus cases are appearing in wealthy Manhattan and Brooklyn neighbourhoods, Politico’s Erin Durkin reported.

During New York City’s peak crisis time, the coronavirus hit the working-class neighbourhoods of outer boroughs the hardest.

Now, rising infection rates among 20-something New Yorkers are bringing the virus to higher-income areas.

Coronavirus cases in New York City are getting a change of scenery.

Instead of infiltrating lower-income neighbourhoods in the Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn as it did during the city’s peak crisis,Politico’s Erin Durkin reported, more cases are appearing in wealthy Manhattan and Brooklyn neighbourhoods.

It’s a sharp contrast from the disparity when the pandemic first hit the city in the spring, taking a heavy toll on working-class neighbourhoods.

The Bronx in particular had nearly twice as many COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as Manhattan, Business Insider previously reported. Income inequality, housing issues, food deserts, and poor clinical care made it difficult for the borough to battle the outbreak.

Now, rising infection rates among 20-something New Yorkers are changing the virus’ track in the city, Durkin wrote.

“We’re seeing cases in parts of Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn among that age group, that doesn’t exactly overlay with our poverty and racial disparities that we’ve seen in the past,” said Dr. Jay Varma, a senior adviser for public health in the mayor’s office, told Durkin.

He said that it’s likely because this age group is socialising more now that lockdown has lifted. The Atlantic’s Amanda Mull also speculated on Twitter that those who left the city in the spring are starting to return, with a different mentality than those who rode out the pandemic in the city from the beginning.

Officials have been reporting nationwide that many new infections are among young adults under age 35, particularly in the south,Business Insider’s Holly Secon reported at the end of June. It’s not clear whether cases in younger age groups are going up because people are forgoing social distancing or if more of them are getting tested now, Secon wrote.

New York City has come a long way from the pandemic hotspot it once was. On June 13, health officials reported zero coronavirus related deaths for the first time since the city’s first reported fatality in March.

But Mayor Bill de Blasio remains concerned about infection rates among young adults. “We are going to double down on efforts to reach young adults – digital media, messages from influencers, a night of action outreach all over the city at outdoor spots, mobile testing vans, mask giveaways,” he said, as reported by local outlet ABC 7. “We are going to do everything to reach young adults to remind them they are not impervious.”

