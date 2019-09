Here’s Younes Belhanda of Montpellier with an unbelievable goal against Marseille.



Stopping a laser shot to the chest from his teammate is one thing, to finish it off with an off-balance score…well, see for yourself (via 101 Great Goals).



Le superbe but de Belhanda contre l’OM by tohom_fr

