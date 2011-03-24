This App Is The Only Way To Get Visual Voicemail On Windows Phone 7 Right Now

Photo: AppsFuze

YouMail, the alternative voicemail and messaging service for smartphones, released an app for Windows Phone 7 that is currently the only option for iPhone-like visual voicemail on the platform.The app is very similar to Google Voice, but offers the ability to create personalised greetings and receive voicemail transcriptions edited by humans. (Anyone who has experience with Google Voice’s sloppy transcriptions knows the latter is a huge win).



But for Windows Phone 7 users, this is the only way to get visual voicemail on your phone, so it’s worth the download. You can get YouMail for $1.99. There’s also a free, ad-supported version here.

Note: If you want to take advantage of transcriptions, there’s a monthly charge. Plans start at $4.99 per month for 20 transcriptions. You can view full pricing details here.

