You'll Never Guess Which Television Network Americans Perceive Best

Noah Davis
glee

Consumer perception is a vital part of any brand, including television networks.

The YouGov BrandIndex score shows how the general population feels about a given channel. 

The methodology:

YouGov BrandIndex is the only daily consumer perception research service of brands, interviewing 5,000 people each weekday from a representative US population sample, more than 1.2 million interviews per year. Respondents are drawn from an online panel of more than 1.5MM individuals. Margin of error is a very accurate +/- 2%.

YouGov BrandIndex’s measurement scores range from 100 to -100 and are compiled by subtracting negative feedback from positive. A zero score means equal positive and negative feedback. All consumer brands were measured using their Buzz score, which asks respondents: “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?”

First, here are the networks that improved their buzz score the most during the past six months.

1) NBC (went from -6.3 to 6.9)
2) CNBC (went from -11.4 to 3.8)
3) ABC (went from 1.9 to 5.4)
4) CBS (went from 0.6 to 4.1)
5) CNN (went from -8.3 to -5.2)
6) CNN Headline News (went from -7.3 to 5.2)
7) BET (went from -7.5 to -5.8)
8) The Golf Channel (went from 1.3 to 2.6)
9) AMC (went from 15.2 to 16.6)
10) MSNBC (went from -12.9 to -11.9)

10. AMC (16.6)

9. A&E (17.1)

8. Fox (18.0)

7. USA Network (19.4)

6. TNT (20.1)

5. Animal Planet (20.9)

4. Food Network (23.7)

3. The Weather Channel (27.7)

Discovery Channel (34.7)

History Channel (37.3)

Time for scandal!

How 6 Scandalized Stars Fared In Their Box Office Comebacks >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.