You'll Never Guess Which Television Network Americans Perceive Best

Consumer perception is a vital part of any brand, including television networks.
The YouGov BrandIndex score shows how the general population feels about a given channel.
The methodology:
YouGov BrandIndex is the only daily consumer perception research service of brands, interviewing 5,000 people each weekday from a representative US population sample, more than 1.2 million interviews per year. Respondents are drawn from an online panel of more than 1.5MM individuals. Margin of error is a very accurate +/- 2%.
YouGov BrandIndex’s measurement scores range from 100 to -100 and are compiled by subtracting negative feedback from positive. A zero score means equal positive and negative feedback. All consumer brands were measured using their Buzz score, which asks respondents: “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?”
1) NBC (went from -6.3 to 6.9)
2) CNBC (went from -11.4 to 3.8)
3) ABC (went from 1.9 to 5.4)
4) CBS (went from 0.6 to 4.1)
5) CNN (went from -8.3 to -5.2)
6) CNN Headline News (went from -7.3 to 5.2)
7) BET (went from -7.5 to -5.8)
8) The Golf Channel (went from 1.3 to 2.6)
9) AMC (went from 15.2 to 16.6)
10) MSNBC (went from -12.9 to -11.9)
