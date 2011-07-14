You'll Never Guess Which Television Network Americans Perceive Best

Consumer perception is a vital part of any brand, including television networks.



The YouGov BrandIndex score shows how the general population feels about a given channel.

The methodology:

YouGov BrandIndex is the only daily consumer perception research service of brands, interviewing 5,000 people each weekday from a representative US population sample, more than 1.2 million interviews per year. Respondents are drawn from an online panel of more than 1.5MM individuals. Margin of error is a very accurate +/- 2%.

YouGov BrandIndex’s measurement scores range from 100 to -100 and are compiled by subtracting negative feedback from positive. A zero score means equal positive and negative feedback. All consumer brands were measured using their Buzz score, which asks respondents: “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?”

