This Indie Movie Just Made $20K Playing On A Single Screen

This past weekend may have been dominated by computer-generated prehistoric animals, web-slinging reboots, and talking Teddy bears, but none of the above were even close to the best per-screen gross. That would come from the specialty box office where the indie documentary “The Imposter” bowed on a single screen … and walked away with over $20,000.



While not reaching the insane theatre average of “Moonrise Kingdom” earlier this summer ($130,749 average on four screens), it’s quite an impressive feat for a documentary with no big names attached.

Directed by Bart Layton, “Imposter” tells the shocking true story of a French “chameleon” who convinced a Texas family that he was their 16-year-old son who went missing for three years.

The movie picked up some awards on the film festival circuit and screened at Sundance earlier this year before making its official debut last weekend.

While currently only on one screen (New York City’s Landmark theatres Sunshine Cinema), its limited success ensures the film will expand further in coming weeks. In a summer full of popcorn flicks, this intelligent, complex story (and almost certain Best Documentary Oscar nominee), is worth seeking out.

Check out the trailer below.

