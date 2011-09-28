You'll Never Guess Which Celebrities Went To The #OccupyWallStreet Protest Tuesday

Susan Sarandon at the protest

Photo: via Buzzfeed

#OccupyWallStreet is getting so much press and attention that the big names are starting to show up.On Tuesday Susan Sarandon was there to give out advice (via Buzzfeed).



Here’s what Sarandon had to say:

Now that you have people’s attention, build on it.

Come together to decide on one issue to focus on and stick with it so you look like you know what you’re talking about.

Don’t forget about campaign finance reform, it’s definitely a related issue.

She also mentioned that she would be back next week.

Also on Tuesday morning, rapper Immortal Technique showed up around 2 AM.

Here’s the wisdom he had to impart (from occupywallst.org):

“What to we have here? We have a movement of people who have similarities, but… they have some political differences. The reason why it’s so difficult to organise at the grassroots level. When they have differences,” he said pointing up to the buildings above the street, “they know what their bottom line is, we’re here to make money. F&@k our differences, I don’t care if you’re Jewish and I’m from the Middle East or Christian or Atheist, who gives a f%$k– Let’s get this money and f%$k these little people. That’s how they think, yo.”

And Professor and activist Noam Chomsky is 100% behind their demonstrations against the “gangsterism of Wall Street,” according to the #occupywallstreet website’s announcement yesterday.

From some shots of the feed we took earlier this afternoon, however, things look to have calmed down a bit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.