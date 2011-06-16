You'll Never Guess What The Most Googled University Is

The University of Florida.



According to a study conducted by Campus Splash using data from Google’s traffic estimator, UF is the most Googled school in hte country. It gains “the most traffic from around the globe.”

South University, American University, and National University finished second, third, and fourth, respectively, almost certainly because of their names. (Think how many people are searching for “south,” “American,” or “national.”)

Three Boston schools — Boston College, Boston University, and Harvard University — came in ninth, 10th, and 11th.

Other surprises include South College (14th), American College (15th), and Central College (16th).

