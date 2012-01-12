Angelina Jolie Is Doing Something She's Never Done Before

Photo: Shuttershock

OK, so in case you didn’t gather this from the headline, Angelina Jolie is about to do something she has never done before — and that’s saying a lot, considering we’re talking about a woman who wore a vial of Billy Bob Thornton‘s blood around her neck.Tomorrow, Angie will be doing a live video chat with fans, focusing on her highly anticipated directorial debut, In the Land of Blood & Honey. “This is my first online chat and I’m thrilled that Hearst is broadcasting this across so many of its websites to reach such a diverse audience as the film expands into more theatres,” she stated.



In order to participate, you must go to MarieClaire.com, RSVP, and submit the questions you would like to see answered. The chat is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST. I actually think this is a pretty cool idea, and I’m sure you do too. What are your burning questions for Miss Jolie?

This post originally appeared at StyleCaster.

