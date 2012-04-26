This Is The Most Fashionable City In America

Where do the most fashionably dressed women walk the streets?



The answer is a shocker: Irvine, Calif., according to new research from Bundle, which looked at household spending on fashion in cities around the U.S. New York, which we thought would be #1, takes home the #2 spot.

And the least fashionable women? They reside in Buffalo, N.Y. Go Sabres!

Check out the coolest shopping malls on the planet >

Photo: via Bundle

Read Bundle’s full analysis here >

Now check out the 10 biggest shopping malls in the world >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.