You'll Never Believe This Awesome, Tricked Out Office Is A Part Of AOL

The office of AOL Ventures, the venture capital arm of AOL, is hardly a stuffy, corporate place.Exposed brick walls and funky decor reflect the cool up-and-coming startups AOL Ventures financially backs. The office also doubles as home to tech companies like Turntable and Codecademy.
QLabs and some other AOL properties, like Mapquest, also use the chic space. Of course the AOL Ventures team works here too.
The office is filled with modern art, vintage furniture, and some great entertainment options. That’s partially because one of the partners, Mike Brown, is an artist himself.
The waiting area features a multimedia collage by Kevin Bourgeois, a New York-based artist. The piece was selected by Jonathan Stein from VNV Media. Stein is an entrepreneur who works out of AOL Ventures.
Exposed brick and soft lighting give the office interior a warm, cozy feel. Large windows provide plenty of natural light near desks and work stations.
When AOL Ventures moved into the space it installed this garage door to create a meeting room with an open atmosphere.
The red theme throughout the office is partially the result of chance. When AOL Ventures moved in there was this big red pipe (a fire code requirement) and they liked the colour so they went with it.
An antique telephone booth from the UK works well with the red theme. It serves as a private space for a phone call (though you have to use your cell phone) and also helps establish the vintage chic theme of the space.
Going with their classic theme, AOL Ventures has the original Nintendo as well as some more modern gaming systems.
The space was recently used by a youth TED group. Their brainstorming Post-Its almost covered an entire wall in the game room.
We saw the table in use by Jonathan Kupferman (left) from Turntable and Leng Lee from Codecademy. Part of the idea behind AOL Ventures is to bring creative techies from different companies together. (By the way, check out the awesome Business Insider water bottle! Represent.)
They also have a h.u.m.a.n. vending machine with healthy food in stock. Brown helped start the vending machine company.
This little Lego man is chained to the corner of the metallic wall unit used to separate the kitchen/bathroom area from the hangout space.
Sasha Laundy at Codecademy is also focused on her work. She just started a day before we stopped by. She was at Toolio but came to Codecademy because she loves what they are doing.
In the background is Zach Sims, one of Codecademy's founders. He previously worked with Brown at AOL Ventures before he and Ryan Bubinski launched their company.
The space is full of small offices for meetings and quiet places to work. In the office is Jonathan Stein -- remember, he picked the big mural in the waiting area. His company VNV Media helps entertainment artists effectively use all forms of media distribution.
In another meeting room, you can see the creative furniture used at the company. The chairs come from Etsy, eBay, and a range of other smaller companies that provide vintage furniture.
The very old game was rewired by QLab hacker Eric Skiff. It reads your level of calmness. The calmer you are, the faster you run...tough to win when you are under a deadline, but a fun way to take a stress test.
Skiff also created this interactive art installation as part of a group project from a day at Resistor, a hacker training collective in Brooklyn.
This part of the office houses companies more directly connected to AOL and AOL Ventures. At the desk closest is Moviepass.
Julie Hertz is a graphic designer at Moviepass, an all-you-can-eat monthly theatre ticket for movie goers.
One table down is Steve Heinz from Mapquest. Mapquest usually has a couple people working in the AOL Ventures office. Heinz came to Mapquest from another AOL property, Patch, the hyper-local news network.
Near the calendar is a list of heights of people in the office and how they stack up against celebrities.
The view from the corner. Brown might run the show, but he sits alongside everyone else. He's there on the right.
Before we leave we check in on Keegan Forte, who helps manage the office and has a lot to do with its design. Her Android toy sends us off.
