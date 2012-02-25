You'll Never Believe This Awesome, Tricked Out Office Is A Part Of AOL

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

The office of AOL Ventures, the venture capital arm of AOL, is hardly a stuffy, corporate place.Exposed brick walls and funky decor reflect the cool up-and-coming startups AOL Ventures financially backs. The office also doubles as home to tech companies like Turntable and Codecademy.



QLabs and some other AOL properties, like Mapquest, also use the chic space. Of course the AOL Ventures team works here too.

The office is filled with modern art, vintage furniture, and some great entertainment options. That’s partially because one of the partners, Mike Brown, is an artist himself.

