These Racist Anti-Obama Bumper Stickers Are Going Viral On Facebook

A photograph of a racist anti-Obama sticker has gone viral on Facebook.
The sticker reads “Don’t Re-Nig In 2012,” above smaller text that reads “Stop repeat offenders. Don’t re-elect Obama!”
Huffington Post reports that the sticker originated from StumpyStickers.com, an Arkansas based company.
The site also features several other racist anti-Obama stickers, including the face of a monkey with “Obama ’12” written above it, and a variation of the “Don’t Re-Nig” sticker which includes the face of a toothless monkey.
