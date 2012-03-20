You've Got 24 Hours To Pick Up $10 Amazon Gift Cards At Half Price

Photo: Flickr / nffcnnr

Amazon’s on a mission to draw even more eyeballs to its nine-month-old daily deals venture, AmazonLocal.Beginning tomorrow, the online retailer will roll out an offer for $10 gift cards for Amazon.com at half price, CNN Money’s Julianne Pepitone writes.



“Some folks, even if they’re Amazon customers, don’t know about us yet,” AmazonLocal vice president Mike George told CNN. “This is going to draw a whole bunch of people to check us out.”

No kidding.

Amazon saw massive success with a similar offer hosted by now-partner LivingSocial back in 2011. In just a day, the site sold 1.4 million $20 gift cards specially priced at $10.

In an email Monday, an AmazonLocal spokesperson wouldn’t divulge how many deals they plan on offering or how long they’ll run the promotion. The best way not to miss out is to subscribe for email updates in advance.

While this kind of deal could easily bankrupt a small business, Amazon’s massive enough to take a hit to its cashflow–especially if it manages to woo enough long-term customers out of tomorrow’s promotion.

The average U.S. household already harbors about $300 in unused gift cards as it is, but the Amazon variety isn’t that much different than handing someone $10 bill. They sell just about anything.

