The Words Federal Agents Are Looking For On Your Facebook Page Will Surprise You

The Department of Homeland Security’s National Operations centre is a sprawling D.C. facility where over 80 federal, state and local government agencies struggle to keep the lid on domestic terrorism.With a workforce that size and a $46 billion budget, training is paramount and facilitated through the agency’s “Analyst’s Desktop Binder” that gives a rundown on where agents can look for credible leads and what words should raise flags when prowling social media sites.



A freedom of information request pulled the binder into the press a couple months ago, but the topic has resurfaced and the entire binder is now uploaded to Scribd.

When DHS and other agencies see mention of agencies like Homeland defence on someone’s Facebook page they become concerned.

Hazardous material teams become concerned when they see the word cloud.

And health teams become concerned when they see the word pork.

The full report is pretty interesting, but the list of news agencies the DHS looks to and how they break them into qualified groups is also intriguing.

Agents looks to CNN and Fox as the first two news sources in their First Tier credible sources for corroboration. Then the networks, MSNBC, AP, and Reuters. Sorry Bloomberg.

Business Insider would fall somewhere in the Third of Fourth (last) Tier under “serious” blog or news collection/compilation site where everything “Must be verified by a First Tier source prior to release.”

Overall a pretty interesting look at how our $46 billion is being spent on training.

