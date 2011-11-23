You'll Be Dying To Apply For This Paid Internship In Digital Journalism

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Business Insider is on the hunt for awesome Spring interns.One of the internships is a bit different from the other positions. We need an awesome intern to join our fast-growing Contributors team.



The ideal candidate, above all, is a voracious consumer of news on the web, with a whole roster of interesting blogs and Twitter feeds they follow.

Among other things, this intern’s responsibilities would be to:

Review and edit contributor stories and rewrite headlines to fit Business Insider style (snappier, more provocative)

Become familiar with verticals and search for potential contributors

Be comfortable with production work and quick turnaround for inputting new stories and slide shows

Think of it as a crash course in digital journalism — a great opportunity to learn about aggregation, curation, and the ins and outs of navigating a CMS. And, as a bonus, you’d get to write on the side.

If interested, please send your resume and cover letter to [email protected].

Please note that this internship is full-time out of our Manhattan headquarters.

