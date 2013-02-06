Business Insider Is Looking For A Very Special Intern

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Business Insider is looking for an awesome paid intern to join our fast-growing Contributors team immediately.The ideal candidate, above all, is interested in editing, copy editing, packaging, story selection, and is a voracious consumer of news on the web, with a whole roster of interesting blogs and Twitter feeds they follow.
Among other things, this intern’s responsibilities would be to:
- Review and edit contributor stories and rewrite headlines to fit Business Insider style (snappier, more provocative)
- Become familiar with verticals and search for potential contributors
- Be comfortable with production work and quick turnaround for inputting new stories and slide shows
Think of it as a crash course in digital journalism — a great opportunity to learn about aggregation, editing, curation, and the ins and outs of navigating a CMS. And, as a bonus, you’d get to write a bit on the side.
If interested, please send your resume and cover letter to [email protected].
Please note that this internship is full-time out of our Manhattan headquarters.
