You can fly 'bumper' drones at Vivid Sydney this year

Game of Drones at Vivid Sydney festival 2015. Photo: Supplied

Visitors to Vivid Sydney, the city’s annual winter lights festival, will be able to remotely pilot colourful drones and play mid-air bumper wars.

The drones, controlled by Intel-powered tablets, will be housed in a specially designed “Game of Drones” enclosure at pedestrian thoroughfare, Martin Place.

Intel Australia managing director Kate Burleigh said the new exhibit will give festival-goers “a chance to fly their very own drone”.

“Vivid Sydney is an event that continues to push the boundaries, using technology as the enabler to bring inspiring, fun and immersive installations to life,” Burleigh said.

There’ll also be other interactive experiences at Martin Place, with Intel bringing its new RealSense technology, such as gesture control, augmented reality, and immersive chat, to the Transcendence precinct.

“When entering Transcendence, visitors will feel like they are stepping right into the future – it’s an experience all the family will enjoy,” Burleigh said.

Vivid Sydney kicks off in a week, running from 22 May until 8 June.

Here’s a preview of Intel’s involvement in the outdoor festival:

