You'll Be Able To Hear What The Umpires Are Saying During One-Day Cricket Matches In Australia This Summer

Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Discussions between the TV and onfield umpires will be part of the broadcast as part of a trial during the One-Day International series between Australia and South Africa, which begins this Friday.

The International Cricket Council has approved a plan by Channel Nine to put to air what the umpires say to each other during referrals to the third umpire.

ICC general manager Geoff Allardice said the trial will bring viewers even closer to the game and if it’s successful, may also be used during ICC Cricket World Cup matches next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.