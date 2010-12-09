The YouTube Of China Just Jumped Over 100% In Its IPO

Today’s IPO of Youku.com saw the stock jump over 100% after pricing at $12.80.



Youku.com is a video site in China, and has been called the YouTube or Hulu of of the country (check it out here).

It is now trading around $29 a share.

Youku is not the only explosive Chinese IPO today. Dangdang, which is the largest online book seller in China (China’s Amazon.com), also popped. Shares were priced at $16 each, and are now trading above $27 a share.

