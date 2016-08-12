British Pokémon Go players are vain, unmotivated, and are Domino's Pizza eating millennials

British Pokémon Go players are lazier than average, wear Primark clothes, like drinking Jack Daniels bourbon, and eating Domino’s Pizza, according to a major new survey into thewildly popular augmented reality smartphone game undertaken by pollsters YouGov.

YouGov surveyed more than 25,000 people across the country to discover just how the average British user of Pokémon Go looks, and the results throw up some interesting data on players’ spending habits and on what brands.

The game, which forces players to explore the real world in search of virtual Pokémon to catch, has become an absolute phenomenon since launching a couple of months ago. It is so popular in the UK, YouGov says, that around 13% of the adult population has downloaded the game, and more than 5 million play it regularly.

Here is the extract from YouGov:

“YouGov finds that 6.1 million adults (13% of the population) have downloaded and installed Pokémon Go since its UK release on 14 July. The data shows that 5.3 million people (87% of those who have installed the game) are still using the app, having played it within the previous week. This suggests that the first mass-market augmented reality game has staying power and is not just a flash in the pan.”

Demographically speaking, the average Pokémon Go player is — perhaps unsurprisingly — is a millennial (aged between 18-34). “Music is central to their lives,” YouGov says, adding that generally speaking, they “veer towards vanity.” Users are ” more likely to be unmotivated” than the average citizen, YouGov notes.

When it comes to brands, some of the most popular are Haribo sweets, fashion retailer New Look, and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. YouGov included a handy chart to illustrate the most used brands. Take a look below:

This love of brands could translate into marketing opportunities for these companies, YouGov argues, saying:

“Pokémon Go’s evident success with the public opens the door for brand tie-ups, both for this particular app and for augmented reality games in general. Some brands have already jumped on the Pokémon Go bandwagon, with McDonalds in Japan posting impressive second quarter sales figures after it turned restaurants into “PokéGyms” and “PokéStops” to lure in players of the game.” “Many players are customers of Kinder, suggesting the confectionary manufacturer could link Pokémon to the gift in the brand’s egg. Cinema chains also feature heavily in players’ top brands. Film promotions often feature clever marketing tie-ups and Pokémon offers the cinemas themselves the chance to boost their profiles and increase footfall through canny brand association.”

Many businesses are already using the smash hit game developed by Niantic, based on the popular games and cartoon franchise from Nintendo to increase their customer base.

As Business Insider’s Oscar Williams-Grut reported in July, small business across the UK are exploiting their status as Pokéstops to try and pull in new customers. BI found at least 3 businesses that are using lures — in-app features that turn Pokéstops into magnets for Pokémon — to attract more customers. There are probably many more doing it.

Pokéstops are areas in the game where you can get items like Pokéballs and healing potions to help catch Pokémon and to help aid progression in battles.

