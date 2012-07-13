The 10 Most Popular Brands Of 2012

Photo: Raymond
Market research firm YouGov tracked brand reputations with a panel of 5,000 American consumers through the first half of 2012. Here’s their list of the best-liked brands and the most-improved companies from last year.YouGov ranks brands on a -100 to 100 scale by surveying 5,000 consumers each week.
The data shows that the two biggest corporate embarrassments of 2010 — BP and Toyota — are showing big improvement, while Google now has two entries amongst the 10 highest-rated brands.
- Subway 41.6
- Cheerios 37.0
- Amazon.com 36.6
- History Channel 35.6
- Ford 34.1
- Discovery Channel 33.0
- Lowe's 32.5
- Olive Garden 32.5
- YouTube 32.4
- Google 32.0
Netflix and UPS both fell out of the top 10, being replaced by Olive Garden and YouTube. YouGov notes Cheerios has jumped four spots, while Ford and Lowe's are continuing to fall.
According to YouGov, BP and Toyota made the largest improvements. Both brands had major corporate embarrassments in 2010 with the former's oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico and the latter's issue with braking systems.
2011 2012 Difference Change In per cent BP -21.4 -5.9 15.5 262.7% Toyota 9.9 21.5 11.6 117.2% MTV -17.8 -10.3 7.5 72.8% Allstate 17.4 23.5 6.1 35.1% Blue Cross/Blue Shield 4.5 10.4 5.9 131.1% PBS 10.4 16.1 5.7 54.8% Blockbuster -8.5 -3.0 5.5 183.3% Dockers 9.6 15.0 5.4 56.3% Taco Bell 9.3 14.6 5.3 57.0% Aflac 17.5 22.5 5.0 28.6%YouGov's data measured the first half of 2011 versus the first half of 2012, so the data shows the change over one year.
