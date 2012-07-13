The 10 Most Popular Brands Of 2012

Photo: Raymond

Market research firm YouGov tracked brand reputations with a panel of 5,000 American consumers through the first half of 2012. Here’s their list of the best-liked brands and the most-improved companies from last year.YouGov ranks brands on a -100 to 100 scale by surveying 5,000 consumers each week.



The data shows that the two biggest corporate embarrassments of 2010 — BP and Toyota — are showing big improvement, while Google now has two entries amongst the 10 highest-rated brands.

