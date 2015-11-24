The Labour Party is being destroyed by its own members -- not by its MPs

Jeremy Corbyn won the Labour party leadership race by a landslide vote in September and the very people who voted him say that they don’t care if this will cost the left wing party the next General Election in Britain.

That’s according to a new poll by YouGov, commissioned by The Times newspaper.

The poll, which was released this morning, found that 71% of the people who voted for Corbyn in the leadership election agree that it is better for a political party to pursue policies it really believes in, even if that prevents the party from winning an election.

Here is the chart:

The poll also asked whether people think Corbyn is doing well as leader of the Labour party. A massive 86% of those who voted for Corbyn in the leadership election said he was, and 65% of the selectorate believe that he is. The selectorate are party members, registered supporters and affiliated supporters of the Labour party who are eligible to vote in Labour leadership elections.

There are two important things to take away from this poll.

One is that despite Corbyn’s unpopularity with many of his own MPs, his continued support within the Labour party means any attempt at a leadership coup is very unlikely to be successful. The second is that the membership is happy for Corbyn to pursue policies that would result in defeat at the General Election.

These two things combined could spell disaster for Labour’s future as a potent political force.

