EU citizens don't want to give Britain its favoured Brexit deal

Peter Nicholls / Getty British cabinet ministers (L-R) David Davis, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Philip Hammond, and Amber Rud t

LONDON — There is very little European support for the Brexit deal that most Britons favour, according to a major new survey.

The YouGov survey found that 36% of British adults want a free trade agreement with the EU which does not give its citizens an automatic right to work in the UK.

In the rest of Europe, however, support for that version of Brexit is significantly lower.

There is less than 10% support for Brits’ favoured deal in Germany and France, the two major players in upcoming EU notifications.

Take a look at the chart:

Residents of every surveyed country, apart from the UK, favour giving Britain a free trade deal only in return for freedom of movement.

Notes carried by a Tory aide were leaked on Tuesday which suggested that the government’s position was “have cake and eat it” — a suggestion that Britain will be able have the best of both worlds when it leaves the EU.

Theresa May has suggested that she will prioritise immigration curbs over single market access, but other members of her cabinet appear to believe they can remain in the single market, too — pro-Brexit minister David Davis reportedly told an EU official last week that he favours staying in the single market.

EU officials, however, have publicly made it very clear that Britain will not continue to be able to pick and choose which parts of EU membership they keep. Guy Verhofstadt, one of the EU’s chief Brexit negotiators, told Business Insider in November that the EU’s “four freedoms” — goods, services, capital, and free movement — are “bound to each other.”

“You cannot separate them. I think this is a perfectly firm and clear position for everybody,” he said.

The YouGov survey polled 13,000 adults across 12 EU countries.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.