POLLS: Brits don't regret Brexit and just want Theresa May to get on with it

LONDON — Britain’s ambassador to the European Union Sir Tim Barrow is set to deliver the Article 50 letter of notification to European Council President Donald Tusk shortly after lunch time on Wednesday.

The letter, which Prime Minister Theresa May officially signed on Tuesday evening, will inform the EU of Britain’s formal departure and as a result, trigger a two-year period of negotiations that will end by the end of March 2019.

Ahead of this historic moment, YouGov has published up-to-date research on how the British public feels about a number of key issues to do with Brexit: including they regret voting Leave and the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

Brits do not regret Brexit

It has been around 10 months since the June 23 referendum and despite warnings of political upheaval and economic ruin, Brits have no regrets about voting Brexit. As the chart below illustrates, the majority of Brits believed Brexit was the right decision when quizzed in the weeks following the vote, and that still has not changed.

Most Brits want to get on with Brexit — including Remainers

British opinion has swung in favour of May’s government getting on with Brexit, even among those who voted Remain in June. 69% of respondents told YouGov that government should ensure Britain does leave the 28-nation bloc when asked last week, with a majority of Remain voters believing the referendum result should be carried out.

Most Brits think Britain can have its cake and eat it

The European Union’s most senior figures have repeatedly told Britain that it cannot maintain full access to the single market and at the same time restrict immigration from the EU. The majority of Brits either are not aware of these warnings or simply don’t believe them because they believe the “have your cake and eat it” option is possible.

No final vote for MPs, no second referendum

Most Brits want Brexit to remain in the hands of government and not be put to a “meaningful” parliamentary vote or second referendum on the terms of the deal. Nearly half of Remainers want there to be a nationwide referendum on the deal May comes back from Brussels with. However, this has pretty much been ruled out altogether.

No deal is better than a bad deal

May and her Brexit ministers have been crucified by experts and in certain sections of the press for suggesting that leaving the EU with no deal in place is better than accepting a bad deal. However, the British public is on the prime minister’s side. Over half (55%) said in January that Britain should be prepared to walk away with no deal.

