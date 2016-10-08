POLL: Arsene Wenger is the fan favourite to become next England manager

A new poll reveals that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is the public favourite to become the next England football manager.

The English Football Association (FA) is on the hunt for a new national manager after Sam Allardyce was forced to step down after just 67 days in charge.

He left after he was filmed in a newspaper sting offering advice on how to circumvent FA player transfer rules.

YouGov found that 21% of people think Wenger should get the top job. Gareth Southgate, the England U21s manager who has taken temporary charge of the senior squad, is second favourite, with 15% support, closely followed by Glen Hoddle, with 14%.

Wenger could be available for the job, too. Arsenal chairman Ivan Gazidis hinted last week that he may not renew the manager’s contract, which runs out at the end of the season.

Wenger may be handicapped by the fact he is not English, which many people believe is important.

Support for Southgate, meanwhile, will be heavily affected by England’s performance during his first game in charge on Saturday, when they take on the tiny nation of Malta. They will be expected to win, but a stylish performance could give Southgate’s bid for the permanent position a huge boost.

The poll also found that a widespread consensus that Allardyce was right to depart from his post — 80% say it was a good idea.

