'99% Chance' Of NO

Actual votes have not been reported yet in the referendum on Scottish independence, and won’t be for several hours, but the head of polling company YouGov is ready to call it.

There’s a 99% chance that NO will win, says the president of the polling firm.

President of YouGov Peter Kellner says whilst he once said there was an 80% of a ‘No’ victory, now believes is a 99% chance #newsnight

— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) September 18, 2014

The call is informed by the firm’s final poll, which has NO leading 54-46%, a healthy margin of victory.

The good forecasts for the NO side are causing a surge in the pound.

Follow all the latest details on the vote here.

