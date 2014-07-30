You Won't Have To Return Your Seat To The Upright Position In Qantas' New Business Class

Qantas has revealed its new ergonomically-designed “Business Suite” seats to be rolled out across the airline’s entire Airbus A330 international and domestic fleet from December.

The national carrier’s A330 aircraft will receive new business class interiors, upgraded to a 1-2-1 layout, with fully flat beds that can be left in a reclined position for take-off and landing, with direct aisle access from every seat.

This unique reclining feature could be a game changer for Qantas’ international business offering, being marketed as a key point of difference between the Flying Kangaroo and its competitors on routes between Asia and Australia.

The new Business Suite has been crafted and customised by London-based Australian industrial designer Marc Newson.

“We have focused on delivering an intuitive design that meets the needs of our customers travelling in Asia, and creating a cabin experience that provides privacy and a considered space to work, rest or sleep,” Newson said.

In related news, QantasLink has unveiled new interiors for five of its Boeing 717 aircraft, operating the Sydney-Canberra, Brisbane-Canberra and Melbourne-Canberra routes, with business class cabins and iPad entertainment consoles in every seat.

Qantas A330 Business Suite Upright Qantas A330 Business Suite Flat Bed Qantas A330 Business Suite Overview Qantas B717 Business Class Qantas B717 Economy Class

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.