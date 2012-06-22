These 19 Hollywood Actors Have Also Voiced Characters In Video Games

Photo: Getty
It was recently announced on Gamespot that “Spiderman” villain Willem Dafoe will star alongside “Inception” actress Ellen Page in Quantic Dream’s latest PS3 game, “Beyond: Two Souls.” While Page will be the voice behind character Jodie Holmes, it is still not certain which character Dafoe will assume.
The use of such prominent actors for the characters in animated films has been on the rise since the release of Disney’s “Aladdin” in 1992. Viewers instantly recognised the “Genie’s” voice as none other than comedian Robin Williams.
Video game studios are the latest industry to seek out the vocal talents of Hollywood. For example, in the latest release of “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim,” Bethesda Game Studios employed over 70 actors to voice 110 roles, a handful of whom were famous Hollywood stars.
And, game of the year, Arkham City, features Mark Hamill as Batman’s lead foe, The Joker—a role he’s had for years.
Curious to know who lends their voices?
Bethesda Game Studios nabbed a handful of powerful actors and actress. The first? Academy Award-winner Christopher Plummer, who plays 'Arngeir', a powerful Greybeard elder in 'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim'
As an actor, Samuel L. Jackson often plays superheros, villains, or drug addicts. As a voice actor, it's no different. His past characters have appeared in 'Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars,' Afro Samurai,' 'Iron Man 2,' and 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.'
'Wonder Woman' actress Lynda Carter voices the characters 'Azura' and 'Gormlaith Golden-Hilt' in Bethesda's 'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.'
Tony Award winner and three-time Academy Award nominee Joan Allen is the voice behind 'Delphine,' one of the last remaining members of the Blades in 'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.'
Ricci is among a slew of actors to participate in this game franchise.
Wayne Brady, Gary Oldman, Blair Underwood and Mark Hamill all lent their voices to the children's game about the purple dragon.
Elijah Wood has voiced the lead character, Spyro, since 2006.
Max von Sydow's resume includes 'The Seventh Seal,' 'The Exorcist,' and the director in 'Minority Report.' In 'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim' he voices 'Esbern,' a a chronicler and agent of the Blades.
In 2007 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' actress Kristen Bell ventured into new territory: video games. Ubisoft announced that she would be voicing the modern-day assassin 'Lucy' in 'Assassin's Creed.' Two years later Kristen reprised her role for 'Assassin's Creed 2.'
Canadian actor Michael Hogan--who is most known for his time on 'Battlestar Galactica'--voices 'General Tullius,' the leader of the Imperials in 'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.' He has also been a voice talent in 'Mass Effect 3,' 'Mass Effect 2,' and 'Fallout: New Vegas.'
Ice Cube is a rapper, actor... and now voice actor. In 2010 he announced on his Twitter feed that he would voice 'Corporal Bowman' in 'Call of Duty: Black Ops.'
Harry Potter fans know him as 'Sirius Black,' Harry Potter's godfather in the 'Harry Potter' franchise. But Gary Oldman has also dabbled in voice acting, voicing 'Lord Shen' in 'Kung Fu Panda 2' and also the character 'Viktor Reznov' in 'Call of Duty: Black Ops.'
'X-Men' actor Patrick Stewart has lent his deep and authoritative voice to many vocal projects, including the English version of Miyazaki's 'Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind,' 'Star Trek: Legacy,' and 'The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion' for which he won a Spike TV Video Game Award in 2006.
THQ nabbed Academy Award nominee Dennis Hopper as one of the voice talents behind their game 'Deadly Creatures.' Hopper later stated that 'gamers were really going to love Deadly Creatures.'
In addition to Hopper, THQ also signed Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thorton as another voice in 'Deadly Creatures.' In an interview Thorton stated, 'what surprised me about Deadly Creatures is how it looks…like watching a movie. The scorpion and tarantula are like two actors meeting up for a gun fight.'
Academy Award nominee and three time Golden Globe winner Liam Neeson has lent his vocal talents to multiple projects, including 'Aslan' in 'The Chronicles of Narnia' and as 'James' in 'Fallout 3.'
This shouldn't come as a surprise after his role as 'Smeagol'/'Gollum' in the 'Lord of the Rings.' Andy Serkis has also voiced 'Captain Haddock' in 'The Adventures of Tintin,' and characters in 'King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie,' 'Heavenly Sword,' and 'Risen.'
Canadian actor Michael Ironside is best known for his roles in 'Total Recall,' 'Top Gun,' and 'X-Men: First Class.' But he has also voiced characters in the video games 'Splinter Cell: Conviction,' 'Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars,' and 'Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory.'
Another Canadian actor, Kiefer Sutherland is most known for his role as 'Jack Bauer' in '24.' But the actor has also lent his vocal skills to video games, voicing characters in 'Call of Duty: World at War' and '24: The Game.'
Ron Perlman is a classically trained actor but has also had a very successful career as a voice actor. His past work includes 'Halo 2' and 'Halo 3,' 'Turok,' 'Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm,' and 'The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay.'
Scottish actor Brian Cox initially gained recognition for his portrayal of King Lear. Since then, he's had roles in 'X2: X-Men United' and 'Troy.' He has also been a part of the video game industry, voicing characters in the 'Killzone' franchise, 'Manhunt,' and 'Syndicate.'
