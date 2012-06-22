These 19 Hollywood Actors Have Also Voiced Characters In Video Games

Photo: Getty

It was recently announced on Gamespot that “Spiderman” villain Willem Dafoe will star alongside “Inception” actress Ellen Page in Quantic Dream’s latest PS3 game, “Beyond: Two Souls.” While Page will be the voice behind character Jodie Holmes, it is still not certain which character Dafoe will assume.



The use of such prominent actors for the characters in animated films has been on the rise since the release of Disney’s “Aladdin” in 1992. Viewers instantly recognised the “Genie’s” voice as none other than comedian Robin Williams.

Video game studios are the latest industry to seek out the vocal talents of Hollywood. For example, in the latest release of “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim,” Bethesda Game Studios employed over 70 actors to voice 110 roles, a handful of whom were famous Hollywood stars.

And, game of the year, Arkham City, features Mark Hamill as Batman’s lead foe, The Joker—a role he’s had for years.

Curious to know who lends their voices?

