Law School Tuition Is Still Rising Faster Than Inflation

Photo: CubanRefugee/Flickr

Young Americans’ interest in attending law school has declined significantly in the last couple of years as their opportunities to practice law have shrunk.The number of people applying to law school has dropped 25 per cent, while the percentage of newly minted law students who can’t find jobs in the field has grown. That’s why I find it strange that the nation’s law schools have stubbornly continued to raise their prices far above the rate of inflation.



According to a new analysis from The National Law Journal, average tuition at private law schools jumped approximately four per cent last year to $40,585. Meanwhile, tuition climbed 6 per cent at public law schools, which have an average tuition of $23,590.

The cost of a law school education has long been high, so it’s no wonder that the typical student graduates with an average debt of $100,433.

Also puzzling is that people keep applying to law school. A simple Google search for “law school grad prospects” would reveal copious warnings about the financial and career dangers of attending law school. I’ve written my own cautionary posts.)

Read the full post over at CBS MoneyWatch.

Beware: law school rip-offs

5 reasons not to get a law degree

10 ways to cut college costs

SEE ALSO: College debt nearly destroyed this man’s future >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.