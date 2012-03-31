You Won't BELIEVE What Time Jim Cramer Wakes Up Every Day

Photo: Business Insider

I have to admit, I thought I woke up early because I’m frequently online posting at 4 AM.Well, I’ve been humbled.



I just watched Jim Cramer give a talk at TEDxWallStreet, where he described what a day in the life of Jim Cramer is like.

So what time does he get up?

2:47 AM, every single weekday. Furthermore, he goes to sleep at 11:00PM

What’s more, he works every single minute from when he wakes up, until 4 minutes after “Mad Money” is done airing, and he’s in his car headng back home (though of course he starts working once he gets home).

And he works so intensely that during earnings season he skips dinner, and loses on average a pound every week during this period.

