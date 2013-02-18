You Won't Believe What These Huge Brands Are Called Outside The US

Laura Stampler
burger king perfume

If you’re craving some Lay’s chips in London or a Burger King meal in Australia you’re in luck because those brands exist abroad.

The only problem is that you might never be able to find them.

Famous brands in America often go by extremely different names abroad. Sometimes the change makes sense, other times the changes are so small and random that it seems completely ridiculous.

See if you can identify what famous brands are called outside of the U.S.

Do you know what Burger King is called in Australia?

The Australian franchise of Burger King is called Hungry Jack's.

Do you know what name T.J. Maxx goes by in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, and Poland?

Abroad, T.J. Maxx is called T.K. Maxx.

Do you know what Lay's are called in the U.K.?

In the U.K., Lay's go by Walkers. Do you know what they're called in Mexico?

In Mexico, Lay's are called Sabritas. How about in Israel?

In Israel, Lay's are called Tapuchips. What about Vietnam?

In Vietnam, Lay's are called Poca. How about Egypt?

In Egypt, Lay's are called Chipsy.

Do you know what Axe is called outside America?

In the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, Axe is called Lynx.

Do you know what Campbell's is called in the U.K.?

In the U.K., Campbell's is called Batchelors.

Do you know what Dannon is called literally everywhere else in the world?

It might sound the same, but in other countries the French brand is spelled Danone not Dannon.

Do you know what 3 Musketeers bars go by in the U.K.?

If you want a 3 Musketeers bar in the U.K., go for a Milky Way instead.

So what the heck do you buy in the U.K. when you want an American-style Milky Way?

Go for a Mars Bar instead.

Do you know what Olay is called in Germany and Italy?

In Germany and Italy, Olay is called Oil of Olaz. What's it called in the Netherlands and Belgium?

There it's just called Olaz.

Do you know what the ache medicine Anacin is called in the U.K.?

Strangely, Anacin is called Anadin in the U.K.

Do you know what Diet Coke is called outside the U.S.?

Around the world, you'll have better luck asking for a Coca-Cola Light. Although taste might vary since not all countries ban cyclamates, a sweetener.

