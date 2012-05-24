You Won't Believe What The Sexy Nurse From The Blink 182 Album Looks Like Today

Photo: WikiMedia Commons

Blink 182’s 1999 album “Enema of the State” sold 15 million copies worldwide, in no small part because of Janine Lindemulder, a porn star who dressed as a sexy nurse.She helped make the album cover iconic.



So what is she up to today?

One user on reddit posted a photo of Lindemulder today. After a failed marriage to Jesse James (with whom she has one daughter) and time spent in prison for not paying taxes, the 43-year-old is looking a bit worse for the wear:

Lindemulder at age 43.

Photo: reddit

