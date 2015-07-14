You won't believe what Prime Minister Tony Abbott said when MH17 went down

Tony Abbott. Photo: Getty Images

There is an interview with Sir Angus Houston, the former defence chief, in The West Australian today talking about what happened when Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 went down in Ukraine on July 17 last year.

Houston, who was already coordinating the search for MH370, was then asked by Prime Minister Tony Abbott to take charge of “Operation Bring Them Home”, to recover and repatriate the bodies of the 38 Australians killed when MH17 crashed

He recounts watching the news unfold on the television when the PM called, as well as detailing Abbott’s first words to him:

“Houston, we have a problem.”

“He did have a problem and he asked me if I could go to Kiev as quickly as possible and I said yes,” Sir Angus said in the interview.

