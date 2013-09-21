You Won't Believe This Wonderful, Crazy House Is For Sale On Ebay

“The rarest of occasions, one finds a work of art so inspired and classic that it can only be described as a masterpiece. This Fort Lauderdale castle provides the ultimate in design, craftsmanship and livability. From the bubbling waterfall, 1,000-gallon aquarium, home-theatre and 60,000-gallon swimming pool every inch of this home incorporates the finest design, construction and artistry found anywhere.”

So begins the seller’s description of this unreal Fort Lauderdale home, available for sale on Ebay right now.

Even though the description says it cost more than $US18 million to build, the Buy It Now price is set at a cool $US5.3 million. And the extras are packed into it.

There’s a movie theatre. A wine cellar. A dock on the water for a 70-foot boat. And don’t worry, there’s a pool as well. With five bedrooms and five bathrooms, the house is 18,000 square feet of potential. Let’s take a look around.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.