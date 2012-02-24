To Start An Online Store In Greece, You Have To Do Something Pretty Gross

Photo: OliveShop.com

It’s stories like these that make you think: Wow, perhaps Greece really does have some major reforms it can do.Ektahimerini has a story on what it takes to open an online store in Greece.



It focuses on Fotis Antonopoulos, the co-founder of olive oil site Oliveshop.com.

There’s months and months of bureaucracy, and paperwork and all that, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“Most stores begin operating after receiving only the approval regarding their brand name, as the bureaucracy involved takes such a long time to complete that it is simply impossible to keep up with the operational costs, such as paying rent on obligatory headquarters, without making any sales,” said Antonopoulos.

Antonopoulos and his partners spent hours collecting papers from tax offices, the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the municipal service where the company is based, the health inspector’s office, the fire department and banks. At the health department, they were told that all the shareholders of the company would have to provide chest X-rays, and, in the most surreal demand of all, stool samples.

(Via Barbara Bohr and Michael Skapinker)

