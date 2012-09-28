Iran Just Issued A Travel Warning For ... Canada

Photo: Debs via Flickr

Canada? Really?Yes, the country with residents who supposedly leave their doors unlocked, the country with a murder rate a third of that of the U.S., the country with no Pam Gellar, no Tea Party, and no 2nd Amendment, is the what the Iranian government would consider “dangerous” for its citizens.



Diplomats from Canada—officially the “world’s most recommended country to visit”—recently walked out of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s speech at the U.N. General Assembly. On top of that, they also kicked Iranian diplomats out of the country and closed up Iran’s Embassy.

The Canadian news agency CBC News speculates that the walk out and the lock out are the reasons behind Iran’s new travel warning, reporting that “Ahmadinejad’s vision of ‘new world order’ doesn’t include travel to Canada.”

