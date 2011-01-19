You Won't Believe How Many People Work For Groupon Now

Photo: Guzman Lozano via Flickr

Groupon employs more than 4,500 people worldwide, according to a source close to the company.That’s up from 3,000 in November.



Completely nuts. No wonder Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are fighting so hard to lead what investors expect to be a $15 billion IPO later this year.

“It’s a dizzying pace,” says our insider.

“Groupon may be easy to copy but it’s very hard to scale.”

About 1,500 people have joined the company since it began in the buyout talks with Google – talks that only ended in early December.

Indeed, one of the main reasons Groupon turned down Google’s $6 billion offer was that it feared 12 to 18 months of regulatory review would slow down its ability to acquire and hire at its current pace.

How, on a practical level, is Groupon able to grow so fast? How is everyone not just strangers with each other?

Our source at the company credits CEO Andrew Mason, who has created a culture of hard-work mixed with wackiness that permeates the company. This source also says Groupon is just following the lead of “Google or eBay or Amazon,” which “had similar hiring curves where they just added a lot of people.”

“You just institutionalize the process of recruiting people and training people and inculcating people and you just get very good at it.”

