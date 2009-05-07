You Won't Be Getting Viagra Ads With Your Brian Williams Anymore

Ad Age Digital DigitalNext MediaWorks For the second time in four years, U.S. Rep. Jim Moran has introduced legislation that would ban erectile-dysfunction and male-performance-enhancement ads from commercial TV broadcasts between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.



The ads would be considered “indecent,” meaning under Federal Communications Commission rules they could not be aired during hours when children are likely to be watching. Mr. Moran, D-Va., and fellow Rep. Robert Brady, R-Pa., introduced House Resolution 2175 in the House of Representatives on April 29, according to the Library of Congress. Called the “Families for ED Advertising Decency Act,” the proposed bill would “prohibit as indecent the broadcasting of any advertisement for a medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, and for other purposes.”

It was sent to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. It’s not the drugs; it’s the ads Austin Durrer, an aide to Mr. Moran in his Washington office, told Ad Age, “The congressman does not have a problem with the drugs — only the advertising. His feeling is that they’re not appropriate for family viewing hours and some of the advertising makes for uncomfortable situations.” Mr. Durrer made it clear that Mr. Moran is “not into censorship.”

