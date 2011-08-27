You Will Not Sell A Joke To SNL Or A Cartoon In The New Yorker

Think you’re funny? Aspirations of making a living selling your humour?



Good luck landing a cartoon in The New Yorker or getting a joke on Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update.”

The good news: It’s possible.

The bad: It’s virtually impossible.

Earlier in the week, Slate published a great story in which graphic novelist James Strum details his attempts to land a drawing in the venerable publication.

He runs into trouble – “500 cartoons vying for about 12 to 20 slots.” – and spoke with plenty of other gag cartoonists who had been trying for years.

Then there’s SNL.

“[Liam McEneaney] estimates that since 2008 he has submitted about 1,100 jokes. Of those he has sold one, to the Weekend Update segment on Saturday Night Live, which pays $100 per joke,” The Wall Street Journal reports.

And his efforts have been solicited. Damn.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.