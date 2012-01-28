You Will Laugh Really Hard Watching This Funny Or Die Video Slamming Bank Of America

Linette Lopez

Sorry Bank of America, but this is just so funny.

Funny or Die made a video poking fun at Bank of America for flip-flopping on their $5 debit card fee. Basically, the video collects a bunch of “personal stories” from “BofA customers” about how the bank treated them.

For example: “Bank of America threatened to burn my house down if I didn’t switch to paperless billing. Then they didn’t. No harm, no foul.”

It’s less than two minutes long so watch it. It’s totally worth it:

 

Thanks, Bank of America! – watch more funny videos

