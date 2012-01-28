You Will Laugh Really Hard Watching This Funny Or Die Video Slamming Bank Of America

Sorry Bank of America, but this is just so funny.



Funny or Die made a video poking fun at Bank of America for flip-flopping on their $5 debit card fee. Basically, the video collects a bunch of “personal stories” from “BofA customers” about how the bank treated them.

For example: “Bank of America threatened to burn my house down if I didn’t switch to paperless billing. Then they didn’t. No harm, no foul.”

It’s less than two minutes long so watch it. It’s totally worth it:





Thanks, Bank of America! – watch more funny videos



