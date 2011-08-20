You Will Find Out If You Are A Real Entrepreneur On Your Birthday

I was born August 19, 1980 so that makes me 31 years old. That also makes today my birthday. And the truth is: I don’t really care what day it is, I’m an entrepreneur and I still work . I am still up at my normal time. I am still as focused as ever working to move myself forward. I am still thinking about the main thing.



Today, I Found Out I Am A Real Entrepreneur.

It’s funny how people encourage you to walk away and do something special for your “big day” when in reality it’s just another day. I am not sure if I am weird or just plain crazy, but I cannot shake the thought that each day is a new opportunity to connect with someone new, land a deal, (write something cool) or solidify the next position.

Even On Your Birthday.

To all the ones who say “well, that’s no fun“: I know many days of fun under the sun are ahead of me and I will rest on the back end of my journey.

I can’t remember who said it but: You will either 1) pay now and play later or 2) play now and pay later… the only difference is how much harder the pay later will be.

I choose to pay now. If you feel the same way, RT and share this.

@jnickhughes

