You'll Be Able To Buy Things With Samsung's New Smartwatches Using Paypal

Samsung Galaxy Gear, a wearable device, is on display at the Samsung booth at the 2014 International CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 7, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Getty)

PayPal will be the first payment provider on the Samsung Gear 2 smartwatches.

The announcement was made at this year’s Mobile World Congress, and means users will be able to pay and redeem offers through the PayPal app on their smartwatch devices.

“The PayPal app will allow Gear 2 owners to check-in to pay at local stores, save and redeem offers, send money to a friend instantly, and receive payment notifications while on the go,” PayPal’s Vice President of Global Product Hill Ferguson wrote in a blog post.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.