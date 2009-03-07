You Want Better Clean Energy? Build A Better Energy Storage System

Investor’s Business Daily conducted a Q and A with Alan Salzman, chief executive of VC firm VantagePoint. VantagePoint plans on putting $1 billion into clean tech in the next few years. So what’s he seeing on the horizon?



The ‘low-hanging fruit’ is efficiency. Simple things like a better light bulb, which one of his investments, BridgeLux makes, can reduce energy use to 7% of its current levels. He also thinks we’ll be buzzing around in electric cars in the next 20 years, again he’s talking his book–VantagePoint is invested in Better Place and Tesla.

Though, before we can get any breakthroughs in the alternative energy world we need to address one fundamental problem he says:

Salzman: There’s a lot of discussion about moving to a smart grid, which includes the transmission of electricity produced in one region to another region and making energy more secure, stable and reliable. This includes energy storage.

The Internet would not be what it is today without servers. Today there is no effective energy server or storage device. That is being created as we speak and will have a revolutionary impact.

