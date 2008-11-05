You Voted. Now, What Freebies Do You Get?

So you voted. You pulled the lever for democracy, participated in the political process, blah blah blah. So what do you get for your efforts? Well, a new president (TBD) for one.



But also plenty of free stuff. Hey, it’s a recession, apparently.

It seems like every faceless conglomerate and mum and pop store is offering free swag just for voting. Along with MTV News and Lifehacker, we’ve compiled a list of who’s offering what for free. Lifehacker also tells you what’s required in order to collect your free goods; apparently not everyone’s going on the honour-code system. If you know of any other sweet deals, hit us up in the comments.

In all 50 states, including Alaska:

A star-shaped doughnut with “patriotic sprinkles” (i.e. red, white, and blue) for “all retail customers with an ‘I Voted’ sticker.” at 85 of 231 participating Krispy Kreme locations

A tall coffee at Starbucks. [Presuming you can get a cup before the Feds shut them down for breaking the law.]

Coffee at Books-a-Million [no word on who brews theirs]

Chicken sandwiches at “Several hundred” of 1,400 Chick-fil-A restaurants [probably not in Alaska]

A “Celebrate America Meal”—3-piece chicken tenders, fries, and 20-ounce drink—to the first 300 customers at participating Shane’s Rib Shacks

A scoop of ice cream at Ben & Jerry’s.

A “Maverick” sleeve [to go with your Sarah Palin blow-up doll] or silver bullet mini vibrator at Babeland sex-toy shops.

In LA:

A taco at California Tortilla

A happy-hour appetizer at the Daily Grill

Elswhere in the U.S.:

A hot dog at the aptly named Chattanooga Hot Dog Company

Beer at Todd Conner’s pub in Baltimore

A car wash at Haddad’s Car Wash in Pittsburgh

Tattoo removal at New Look Laser Tattoo Removal in Dallas (We wondered what we were going to do about that “Mike Gravels ’08” tattoo.)

But not everything’s free in this country—some are just being offered at a substantial discount.

MTV News: In New York, handbag and clothing boutique Hayden-Harnett is giving voters 20 per cent off and free wine at the door. Trina Turk boutique [offers] another 20 per cent off your favourite item — a comically enormous hat, perhaps. And…French Connection is giving you 15 per cent off your purchase.

[In] Los Angeles, you’ll be rewarded with 20 per cent off some screenplay software at the Writer’s Store and a free “Writer” hat if you’re among the first 50 voters to come in.

Eric Krangel contributed to this item.

