You, Too, Can Soon Be Like Tom Cruise In ‘Minority Report’

From the New York Times: Hollywood imitates life. And sometimes life imitates Hollywood.



John Underkoffler, who led the team that came up with the interface that Tom Cruise’s character used in the 2002 movie “Minority Report,” co-founded a company, Oblong Industries, to make the gesture-activated interface a reality.

Continue reading on the New York Times →

