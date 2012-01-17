You Thought You Knew Your Body: 11 Crazy Features Of Human Anatomy

Sure, we’ve wowed you with medical oddities, but why should abnormal bodies get all the attention?
The truth about the normal human body can be stranger than fiction.
To prove it, here are 11 weird facts about the body you thought you knew.
This post originally appeared at Mental_Floss
This wee, horseshoe-shaped bone will never appear in the song by James Weldon Johnson, as it's connected to…no bones at all, in a meaningful sense; its job is independent of the rest of the skeleton. Also known as the lingual bone, the hyoid bone sits atop the larynx, providing an anchor for the muscles on the floor of the mouth, the tongue. Don't worry: you're not likely to break this bone, unless someone starts choking you to death. At that point, you've got bigger problems.
People love tossing around hair facts. That old wives tale about it growing after you're dead? A fun fallacy. After you die, your hair and nails don't continue growing, but the skin retreats as it dehydrates, causing that creepy illusion of ghoulish growth.
In truth, hair is a weird combination of living and dead. The living hair follicle pushes out the hair, which is made up of different kinds of non-living yet protective cells made of keratin -- the same keratin that's on your top (dead) layer of skin, in the lenses of your eyes, and your nails. When your hair turns grey, it means your pigment cells are dying. Yet another hairy reminder of your own mortality.
