You Thought New Jersey Teachers Were Making A Lot? Check Out New Jersey Police

Somehow we don’t expect to see any YouTube videos of New Jersey governor Chris Christie going mano a mano with a cop, rudely explaining how much of a drain their salary is on the state budget.



But the reality is that the state — and actually many states — spend a ton on their uniformed public workers, who frequently get paid pretty hefty salaries.

The Star-Ledger has done a report on police salaries and found that the median pay for cops in the state is 90k (that’s pre-benefits, and pre-overtime).

And in a predictable twist, the police in the safest areas make the most. So in Bergen County, the median salary is $109K. In crime-ridden Camden the pay is $79k.

