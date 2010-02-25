You Thought Gold Was Looking Ugly? Gold Miners Are Trading At Levels Not Seen In Years

Gold has been kind of a dog lately, but if you want to see ugly, check out the companies whose job it is to pull it out of the ground.



Here’s MineWeb with the report:

Measured on a 12-month rolling basis, listed gold stocks are on average trading at levels seen a year ago. Looking at NYSE prices, Barrick, the world’s biggest gold miner on a number of metrics, is trading around USD 37.00 a share, a level it first breached during the third quarter of 2007. Newmont, the second biggest by production, is trading around USD 46.50 a share, a level it first crossed during the fourth quarter of 2003.

Goldcorp, a relative newcomer to the big gig league of global gold diggers, is trading around USD 36.50 a share, a level it first cracked during the second quarter of 2006, nearly four years ago. AngloGold Ashanti, the third biggest gold miner by output, is around USD 34.50 a share, a level first breached in mid-2003. Times change, but not much for certain stock prices.

Read the whole report at MineWeb >

