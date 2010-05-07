You Think Today's Market Was Nuts? It Wasn't Anything Compared To April 4, 2000

Today was pretty wild, but if you want to see wild, take a trip down memory lane to the NASDAQ on April 4, 2000, when the market was at one point down 14% before snapping back to nearly even. The wild action is highlighted in yellow.



On that day the NASDAQ opened at 4283, hit 3649 at mid-day, and closed at 4148.

And then what? A week later the market was back at those depressed levels.

Click the chart to enlarge.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.