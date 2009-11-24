You Think The Google Interview Is Tough? Try Getting A Job At A PE Firm

Think the google interview is bad?



The Business Insider‘s story on Google’s interview process sounds pretty fun to one banking analyst trying for a job at a major PE firm.

On his search for a job in private equity at KKR and TPG, two asset management funds, he has been in interviews that are gruelling in comparison.

First, he says, the typical interviewee is walked into a little room and told he has two hours to write out the steps necessary in something like an LBO (leveraged buy-out), for example.

His job is to select a company he thinks a private equity firm like KKR or TPG is well poised to manage an LBO or IPO for, write out how they should do it, and prepare for the questions about the LBO that are coming next.

Once done, the interviewee is taken into a room with one or more men (it is usually men, he says). They ask him to walk them through each step he took and listen while he justifies the reasons behind everything he suggested. If he does well, he is brought into another room where he begins an interview with someone else. The whole process takes at least three hours, he says, they are trying to trip you up the entire time.

The worst was when he walked into an office and the man interviewing him (who was “such an arsehole”) bluntly laid out for him a rigid schedule of how an interviewee should structure his discussion topics for the 20 minute interview.

00:00 – 07:00 Resume

07:00 – 14:00 Case study (the LBO or IPO he spent two hours modelling)

14:00 – 18:00 Deals he worked on in the past

18:00 – 20:00 Questions

Part of the interview is how well you are able to adhere to the schedule. The safety net is fewer than two minutes; if there is no time left over for questions, the interviewee knows he is toast.

Knowing the market, doing your homework and having good answers for all of the “cute google” questions are low-standard. He was asked to solve a problem similar to google’s “How many piano tuners are there in the world?” His version was about the market for butcher tools. He considered it a pretty friendly lede-in question.

