If you can’t help but compare yourselves to others, then at least choose easy benchmarks. Notice we haven’t heard much about the weak dollar from the governments of Ghana, Argentina, or Fiji. Maybe that’s because the dollar has strengthened against them all, and six additional currencies to boot. (Via Infectious Greed)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.